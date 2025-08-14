THE 56th ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS ANNOUNCES FIRST ROUND OF PERFORMERS AND PRESENTERS

Lauren Daigle, Fred Hammond featuring The Choir Room, Gaither Vocal Band, and Josiah Queen Confirmed To Perform

John Crist, Sadie Robertson Huff, David & Tamela Mann, and Chris Tomlin Confirmed To Present

Dove Awards Tickets And Fan Experience Packages On Sale Now For Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, At Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn. – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) has announced the first round of performers and presenters for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Performers include Lauren Daigle, Fred Hammond featuring The Choir Room, Gaither Vocal Band, and Josiah Queen. Presenters include John Crist, Sadie Robertson Huff, David & Tamela Mann, and Chris Tomlin. More performers and presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards, presented in partnership with the Cantinas Arts Foundation, will be held October 7th, 2025, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets and a limited number of Music City Fan Experiences are on sale HERE. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ app Friday, October 10th, 2025, at 7:30pm and 10pm ET and will be simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. An encore presentation will air on TBN and the TBN+ app Friday, October 17th, at 7:30pm and 10pm ET.

Prior to the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards broadcast, viewers can watch the official red-carpet coverage, TBN’s Red Carpet Hosted by Kristin Adams, on Friday, October 10, 2025, exclusively on the TBN+ app and TBN YouTube.

