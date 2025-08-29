THE 56th ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS ANNOUNCES SECOND ROUND OF PERFORMERS AND PRESENTERS

CeCe Winans, ELEVATION RHYTHM, Elevation Worship, Israel & New Breed and Unified Sound, and Lecrae Confirmed To Perform

Jason Crabb, Milo Ventimiglia, Naomi Raine, Natalie Grant, and Pastor Mike Jr. Confirmed To Present

Dove Awards Tickets And Fan Experience Packages On Sale Now For Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, At Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn. – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) has announced the second round of performers and presenters for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Performers include CeCe Winans, ELEVATION RHYTHM, Elevation Worship, Israel & New Breed and Unified Sound, and Lecrae. Presenters include Jason Crabb, Milo Ventimiglia, Naomi Raines, Natalie Grant, and Pastor Mike Jr. More performers and presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Previously announced performers include Lauren Daigle, Fred Hammond featuring The Choir Room, Gaither Vocal Band, and Josiah Queen. Presenters include John Crist, Sadie Robertson Huff, David & Tamela Mann, and Chris Tomlin.

The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards, presented in partnership with the Cantinas Arts Foundation, will be held October 7th, 2025, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets and a limited number of Music City Fan Experiences are on sale HERE. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ app Friday, October 10th, 2025, at 7:30pm and 10pm ET and will be simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. An encore presentation will air on TBN and the TBN+ app Friday, October 17th, at 7:30pm and 10pm ET.

Prior to the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards broadcast, viewers can watch the official red-carpet coverage, TBN’s Red Carpet Hosted by Kristin Adams, on Friday, October 10, 2025, exclusively on the TBN+ app and TBN YouTube.

The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serve as showrunners and executive producers, Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers, and JoAnna Illingworth and Shama Mrema as scriptwriters. Russell E. Hall returns as director and Scott Moore and Go Live Productions as production manager.

Find Gospel Music News In Your Inbox Here

Find Free Christian Streaming Here