The Binions Return To Their Roots With Debut StowTown Records Project

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records is honored to announce a new partnership with legendary gospel trio The Binions (Bobby, David and Lisa) for the release of their long-awaited album, Roots, available at https://thebinions.lnk.to/Roots. This marks the first time in more than 40 years that the three siblings have recorded a full project together, celebrating the music, faith and family legacy that shaped their lives and careers.

The Binions began a full-time ministry in 1976 as teenagers, alongside their parents, evangelist Bob Binion and wife Shirley. Inspired by gospel icons such as The Happy Goodman Family, The Rambos and The Gaithers, the Binion family traveled extensively across the United States, sharing revival messages in nearly all 50 states over an eight-year span.

At just 15 years old, David Binion began writing songs and soon signed an exclusive songwriting agreement with Word Music. Bobby and Lisa followed closely behind, and together the siblings became part of a powerful wave of gospel songwriting that would leave a lasting mark on the genre.

David’s song, “Lord Feed Your Children,” was recorded by The Happy Goodman Family in 1979 and later by the Gaither Vocal Band. Bobby and David’s “We Shall Behold The King,” recorded by The Rex Nelon Singers, became the title track of their award-winning album. On that same project was “O For a Thousand Tongues,” which went on to win Song of the Year at the Singing News Fan Awards and has since been recorded by artists including The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Shirley Caesar and innumerable others. Soon after, Lisa and David penned “Alleluia To The Lamb,” recorded by both The Rex Nelon Singers and The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir.

Over the years, the siblings followed distinct ministry paths, but they have remained close and are excited to have come together for this monumental recording. Lisa shared, “We’ve all been doing this separately, but this project is about the three of us together after all these years! When we’re together, this is what we do. We sing and we laugh! There is one word that describes the making of this new record… JOY!”

What began as a simple conversation about a solo project evolved into a shared vision: to reunite and record an album honoring the music that formed them. In October 2024, Bobby, David and Lisa came together in the studio with producer Michael Sykes to record Roots. The result is a powerful, heartfelt collection marked by unmistakable chemistry, enriched by decades of life, ministry and experience.

StowTown Records President and CEO Landon Beene shared his excitement about the project, “Our label team is deeply honored to be presenting this wonderful new project from industry stalwarts, The Binions. It is our privilege to come alongside them in this season, and we look forward to what is in store for this beloved family.”

Roots features treasured gospel classics that deeply influenced the Binions, including “Give Up” and “I’m Persuaded to Believe,” made famous by The Happy Goodmans, “He Touched Me,” a Bill Gaither classic their father sang before preaching and “When I Lift Up My Head,” their mother Shirley’s favorite Dottie Rambo song. The project also includes “Ain’t No Grave,” a song the siblings sang together in their early years.

The album is anchored by the Binions’ own timeless compositions, including “O For a Thousand Tongues” and “We Shall Behold The King,” along with newer selections such as “Healing In This House” (Lisa and David Binion), “Come To The Table” (David Binion) and “I’m Gonna Praise The Lord” (David Binion, Tanya Goodman Sykes, and Michael English).

“We are thrilled to partner with StowTown Records and to finally share this project with the world,” said David. “Roots is a celebration of where we began. The songs, the family and the faith that shaped us. Our hope is that this music will resonate with both longtime gospel fans and a new generation.”

Roots is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident and is available at digital outlets worldwide.

