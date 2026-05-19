THE CATHEDRALS’ INTERWOVEN ARRIVES ON DIGITAL STREAMING PLATFORMS FOR THE FIRST TIME

Nashville, TN – Gospel music fans around the world can now experience a treasured recording from one of the genre’s most influential quartets as Interwoven by The Cathedrals makes its long-awaited digital debut. Released in partnership with StowTown Records and with the blessing of the families of founding members Glen Payne and George Younce, Interwoven is now available for streaming across all major digital music platforms for the very first time. Listen here.

Originally beloved by listeners during its initial release era, Interwoven stands as a timeless collection of standards and cherished hymns that helped define the unmistakable sound and ministry of The Cathedrals. Rich with harmonies, heartfelt messages and enduring arrangements, the project is poised to connect with longtime listeners while introducing a new generation to the group’s legendary artistry.

Active from 1964 to 1999, The Cathedrals became the most popular quartet of their time, rising from their beginnings as the house group for the Cathedral of Tomorrow church to international prominence. Founding members Glen Payne and George Younce left an immeasurable mark on gospel music, helping mentor and influence artists including Ernie Haase, Scott Fowler, Roger Bennett, Gerald Wolfe, Mark Trammell and Kirk Talley.

Even decades after the quartet’s retirement in December 1999, the ministry of The Cathedrals continues to inspire devoted fans worldwide. Countless fans, tribute pages and listeners still celebrate and share the group’s recordings, preserving their legacy for future generations.

Songs like “No Tears In Heaven” beautifully capture the heart of The Cathedrals’ ministry. Featuring the unmistakable voices of Glen Payne, George Younce, Kirk Talley and Steve Lee, along with Roger Bennett’s masterful piano work, the album delivers both comfort and conviction through its message of eternal hope. The group’s rich harmonies remind listeners why The Cathedrals remain one of gospel music’s most beloved ensembles.

“Interwoven is more than a re-release,” says Darla Payne, daughter of the late Glen Payne. “For our family, it is the continuation of a ministry that meant everything to Dad and to George. These songs brought hope, encouragement and joy to so many people through the years, and we are grateful that listeners can now experience this music again in a new way through streaming platforms. It is very special to see these recordings preserved and shared for future generations.”

Interwoven is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident and arrives as both a celebration and a revival of a cornerstone recording that is now threaded into the tapestry of the gospel music industry.

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