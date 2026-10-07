The Griffith Family Announces Faith and Family Christmas Tour

Nashville, Tennessee, The Griffith Family will tour this Christmas season with the Faith and Family Christmas Tour, a run of concerts beginning late November.

This is a concert of faith, family, and the music of Christmas. The Griffith Family will perform new Christmas arrangements alongside fan favorites, built on the family harmony at the center of their sound. Each concert is a whole-family show, made for every generation in the room, with a message of hope and togetherness for the holidays.

“We’re excited to sing music that not only inspires people, but reminds people of the reason for celebration of Christmas, and we want to sing songs that are not just fun and joyful, but uplifting, and it will be a great time of worship, fellowship, and family for everyone who comes out to celebrate with us,” said Tony Griffith of The Griffith Family.

Tour dates to be announced soon.

Churches and venues interested in hosting a Faith and Family Christmas concert can contact the Beckie Simmons Agency at 615-595-7500.

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