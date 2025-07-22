The Guardians Announce New Baritone Singer

Nashville, TN (July 22, 2025) – Big things are happening with The Guardians! The debut single off their upcoming album, “Kick Up My Heels and Sing,” reached #1 on the Power 50 weekly radio chart and claimed the #1 position in the Singing News monthly Top 80 chart for the magazine’s September issue.

Most importantly for fans of The Guardians is the announcement that the group is excited to welcome Dale Forbes as their new baritone singer.

“To say that I am thrilled to be a part of The Guardians would be a gross understatement” says Forbes. “Since the first day I got on the bus as a fill-in, I was treated with so much kindness and respect like I was already a part of the family. These men have become like brothers to me in only a few weeks, and to have been chosen to travel with them week after week as a part of this ministry team is truly a dream come true. I feel like God is honoring all of the sacrifices I’ve made for Him in 25 years of pastoring by allowing me now to do what I love the most…sing Southern Gospel music. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be living my dream with The Guardians.”

The Guardians John Darin Rowsey is equally excited by the addition to the group, adding “Because I’ve known what a great singer Dale Forbes was for many years, finding out that he had interest in the baritone position in the Guardians really made my heart happy. He’s not only what we call a ‘singing machine,’ but he’s also a sincere gentleman with a heart for ministry first. We are delighted to welcome him to the Guardians brotherhood.”

Look for Forbes along with Rowsey, Pat Barker, and Paul Lancaster on tour this summer and into fall. Their new record, Where Healing Happens, their second release for Daywind Records, will be out in October, 2025.

