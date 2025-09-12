The Hager Family: 52 Years of Gospel Music & Ministry

The Hager Family: A Legacy of Faith, Music, and Ministry

Written By SGN Scoops Staff

For over 50 years, The Hager Family has carried the message of the Gospel through heartfelt Southern Gospel music and a steadfast commitment to ministry. Their journey is one of heritage, perseverance, and faith—a testimony to how God uses ordinary people to share an extraordinary message.

A Heritage of Gospel Music

The roots of The Hager Family’s ministry go back more than five decades when Dave Hager and his family first began traveling and singing together. For 23 years, they shared the Gospel in song until the Lord called Dave’s mother home. At that point, the group stepped back, though Dave continued ministering with other groups over the years.

Both Dave and his wife, Stephanie, come from families deeply rooted in live Gospel music. In 2018, God brought them together in marriage, uniting not only their lives but also reigniting the vision for full-time ministry. What they thought would be a season of pastoring became something more—the rebirth of The Hager Family as a full-time singing ministry. Their passion? To go wherever God opens the door to reach lost and hurting souls.

Songs Born from Life and Faith

For The Hagers, music is more than melody—it’s testimony. While Stephanie humbly insists that she isn’t the writer but that “God is the writer,” her songs spring from real-life trials and victories. One of their most powerful songs, “He’ll Walk You Through,” was born out of a season of deep despair.

Doctors told the Hagers to prepare for Dave’s passing, offering no hope. Vehicles were breaking down, finances were tight, and the future looked bleak. Yet through it all, they held to faith. Miraculously, new test results showed Dave’s heart improving. Their testimony inspired not only “He’ll Walk You Through” but also Jeff Steele’s song “But God.” Shortly afterward, God provided a ministry vehicle—paid in full.

Stories like these remind listeners that no matter the trial, God is faithful.

Ministry as a Family

Balancing family life and ministry is never simple, but for The Hagers, God always comes first. While birthdays and family milestones are treasured, they believe their calling to spread the Gospel takes precedence—and that’s why God continues to bless their ministry.

Behind every service, there’s prayer, discernment, and a desire to choose songs that will minister to the congregation. For The Hagers, the true “performance” moment is when they see lives touched—altars filled, tears flowing, and hearts surrendering to Jesus.

Faith as the Foundation

Faith is not just part of their message; it is their foundation. Whether trusting God for transportation, a new project, or even daily needs, The Hagers testify that God has never failed them. As Stephanie shares, “If you let faith work your music and your ministry, it will stand the test. If you do it in self, you will always fail.”

Reaching the World

The Hager Family’s ministry isn’t confined to churches or concerts—it extends online. Through their music shared on radio and social platforms, lives are being changed. One memorable testimony came from a man overseas whose radio became “stuck” on a station playing their song “Picking Up the Pieces.” Though he had no interest in God, the song touched him so deeply that he surrendered his life to Christ.

Looking Ahead

With their new project “He’ll Walk You Through” releasing soon, The Hagers are excited for what’s ahead. They envision more revivals, more open doors across the nation, and countless lives touched by the Gospel. Their dream is simple yet profound: to see altars filled and souls saved through song and testimony.

For bookings and ministry opportunities, contact Stephanie Hager at 606-304-8081.

