The Hyssongs release Horizon Records debut single, “Good News Savior”

“Every time I turn on the television,” says Richard Hyssong, “it seems like they are always reporting bad news.” Now he and his family, The Hyssongs, are bringing new music and a positive message to lighten the load in their Horizon Records debut, “Good News Savior.”

Led by Richard, and featuring warmly supportive vocals from wife Kelly and father Dell Hyssong, “Good News Savior” uses smoothly syncopated verses and sturdier, straightforward choruses courtesy of award-winning producer, Jeff Collins, who does double duty on piano, to wrap a comforting melody around its timely, uplifting lyric:

When your faith is fighting for survival

Hope can end up buried in despair

But let your trials lead you to the Bible

You will find the Savior waiting there

…

He’s a good news Savior when you need him most

He’s a headline maker writing words of hope

He’s a truth defender when the rumors swirl

He’s a good news Savior in a bad news world

Gently layering on additional guitars as the arrangement proceeds, “Good News Savior” reaches a satisfying pinnacle as a final modulation brings a brighter tone to instruments and voices alike.

“Sometimes people seem hopeless and discouraged,” Richard Hyssong acknowledges, “however, we have a ‘Good News Savior’ in a bad news world!”

Listen to “Good News Savior” HERE.

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