The Hyssongs sign with Horizon Records

“Good News Savior,” their debut single for the label, will be out May 1

Horizon Records announced today that it has signed popular family group, The Hyssongs, to their roster of Southern Gospel artists. The announcement comes simultaneously with news of the group’s debut single for the label, “Good News Savior,” to be released May 1 (and now available for pre-save/add).

“We are excited to have joined the Crossroads family,” says the group. “It is an honor to be part of a company with a rich heritage in gospel music. This summer we are celebrating 30 years in music ministry, and together with Horizon Records, we will continue to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ around the world.”

Hailing from Maine, The Hyssongs and their musical ministry have been regularly heard on radio, as their fresh appealing sound — including an all too rare use of trumpet (Dell) and trombone (Richard) — has been a steady presence on the Southern Gospel charts for years. And while their debut relies on keyboard and guitars, rather than brass, to support their portrait of a “good news Savior in a bad news world,” The Hyssongs’ voices and approach already stand out as distinctive. Indeed, it’s no wonder that the group and its members are already recipients of multiple Singing News Fan Awards honors and the Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Diamond awards.

“I’ve been aware of The Hyssongs for quite a few years,” enthuses Horizon Records’ Greg Bentley. “Their songs started showing up on the Singing News monthly charts, and the one that really caught my ear was their #1 song, ‘I Tell Them Jesus,’ in 2018. Since then, their following has continued to grow and expand. Dell, Susan and Richard have become a staple in the genre, and with Richard’s wife Kelly and their daughter Makayla now joining in, I think the outlook for the family is strong. We are looking forward to working with this great family for many years to come!”

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