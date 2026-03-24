The Hyssongs This Week on Gospel Music Today

The Hyssongs are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of March
22. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates.
The Feature Group is Day 3 and Jean reviews a new recording by Divine 3.
An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News
Notes and In the News is Isaiah 61, Aaron McCune, Second Change Film and
TruSong. The show features exclusive concert video of McCray Dove and
The Dove Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley,
NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive
video of Carolina The Band, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in
Memphis, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and
The Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check
local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix
City, AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta,
TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA,
West Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The
current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,
AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music
Today website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.
Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here
Free Christian Streaming Here