The Hyssongs This Week on Gospel Music Today

The Hyssongs are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of March

22. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates.

The Feature Group is Day 3 and Jean reviews a new recording by Divine 3.

An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News

Notes and In the News is Isaiah 61, Aaron McCune, Second Change Film and

TruSong. The show features exclusive concert video of McCray Dove and

The Dove Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley,

NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive

video of Carolina The Band, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in

Memphis, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and

The Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check

local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix

City, AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta,

TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA,

West Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.

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