The Inspirationals Quartet of Texas Embarks on New Chapter as The Wills Brothers Quartet

Nashville, TN – After decades of ministry and a highly regarded legacy in American music history, The Inspirationals Quartet of Texas is entering a new chapter as The Wills Brothers Quartet. The group begins its journey as the most recent addition to the prestigious StowTown Records roster, with the first single on the label, “I Don’t Mind This Journey,” slated for an October 30, 2026, release.

The new name of the group honors the Wills family’s musical heritage. Ron and Don Wills are part of a family tradition that reaches back generations, including their father, Bob Wills, and A.B. “Pop” Wills, who founded the original Wills Family Quartet in 1938. That heritage continued through Bob Wills & The Inspirationals, whose history dates to 1958 and includes the Wills Family Inspirational Time, recognized as the world’s first full-color syndicated gospel television show.

Today, Ron and Don carry that tradition forward with John Rulapaugh, Scott Brand and pianist, Bryan Elliott. The new name honors the past while giving the group a clear identity for the future. “We are incredibly grateful for the history of The Inspirationals and the foundation that we have been privileged to build on,” says Ron Wills. “The name may be changing, but the heart and mission remain the same. We want to honor the past, maintain the quality that people have come to expect, and blaze a new trail as The Wills Brothers Quartet.”

The partnership with StowTown Records marks a new season for the group’s recording endeavors. “I Don’t Mind This Journey” introduces that season with a message of faith, trust and confidence in the road ahead. StowTown Records President and CEO Landon Beene shared, “Our team at StowTown is excited about partnering with The Wills Brothers. As a quartet, they bring an excitement to the stage and a high level of quality to our industry. Building on their remarkable legacy, we look forward to a bright future for this great group!”

The name may be new, but legacy continues as they journey forward. Pre-save “I Don’t Mind This Journey” here and learn more about The Wills Brothers at WillsBrothersQuartet.com.

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