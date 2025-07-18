The Inspirations release new album, Up Above The World So High

Arden, North Carolina — Teamed for the first time with producer/pianist Roger Talley, the young men making up the refreshed lineup of legendary quartet, The Inspirations are back from the ever-flowing well of tradition with Up Above The World So High, a new collection for Horizon Records that’s sure to bring joy to any listener whose soul has ever resonated with the classic Inspirations sound.

“I attended my very first Inspirations concert in 1970,” notes Talley, “and I’ve admired them from afar ever since then. When they asked me to produce their new album, I got to know them in a far greater capacity by getting on the bus and going with them for a weekend of concert dates. These young men really care about the people they sing to, and I quickly learned how fiercely their fans love and support them in return.”

Indeed, the reasons for the fans’ devotion are apparent from the first notes of the album opener, “I’ll Wear a White Robe,” as Talley’s piano and pedal steel guitar from the group’s baritone singer—and multi-instrumentalist— Luke Vaught ring out with a profoundly traditional sound. At a time when the Southern Gospel tag includes so many modern variations, the thrilling sounds of yesteryear that the quartet — Roland Kesterson (lead), Isaac Moore (tenor), Wyatt Austin (bass) and Vaught — have captured so well serve not only to remind long-time listeners of the genre’s historical heights and offer an introduction to new fans, but center once again the kinds of lessons and stories that have brought comfort and joy to millions through the years.

With its blend of thoughtfully selected classics like the title track, the Luke Vaught guitar-driven “Press On, O Pilgrim, There Is Joy Ahead” and the intricately harmonized “I’ve Been A Walking With My Lord,” and well-matched new songs such as “He’s Still The Same God” brought to life with spirited arrangements that offer each member of the quartet a chance to take center stage, Up Above The World So High captures the musical and spiritual renewal The Inspirations bring to each of their performances.

Says Talley, “I admire their talents, but even more their dedication to serving the Lord and His children. I’m proud to call them my friends, and I hope you enjoy and are blessed by this new project!”

Listen to Up Above The World So High HERE.

