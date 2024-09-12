The Kingdom Heirs announce upcoming album, No Better Time

Arden, North Carolina — “2023 was a year of change for The Kingdom Heirs,” Dollywood’s resident Southern Gospel group observe at the start of the liner notes to No Better Time, their upcoming album for Sonlite Records, now available for pre-save/add ahead of its November 1 release. What follows proves that they’re masters, not just of legendary singing, but of understatement. “In our 40-plus years of ministry, we had never seen anything quite like it. Within a six month span, we replaced three out of four of our front line vocals and added a guitar player/vocalist. This project is nothing short of a miracle from God along with help and encouragement from so many people!”

Indeed, though the turnover has been substantial since last year’s collection of genre classics, Something Good, Vol. 3, the release of three singles in advance of the full project reassured longtime and recent fans alike that the Kingdom Heirs sound and spirit were as strong as ever. From the classic, jaunty opening piano of the “The Lord’s Been Good to Me” to the more contemporary flavor of the closing “Yesterday, Today, Forever Faithful,” No Better Time offers up a rounded portrait of multi-dimensional artistry placed in the service of the Gospel.

Yet while a string section makes appearances on radio favorite “Until Prayer Changes Me” and the meditative “Already Free,” and horns enliven the title track, country flavors, soulful harmonies and traditional touches predominate on numbers such as the up-tempo “All The Way To The Gates,” recent single “I Want To Live Like Jesus,” the gently syncopated “We’ll Be Moving” and focus track “I Went Down.” And though there are somber moments in the empathetic “Life Hurts, God Heals” and “He Still Is,” with its aching tenor lead vocal, most of No Better Time’s themes are perfectly summed up in the chorus of its title track:

No better time than the present

No better time than the now

No better time than the moment

To be touched by His power

And see once again He’s so faithful

He’s always changing lives

No better way, no better day, no better time

“This album is something every member of our group should be very proud of,” the liner notes affirm. “Each guy was involved in every aspect of the finished product. There also would not be a ‘finished product’ if not for all the songwriters who submitted material that took a considerable amount of time to process. There were so many great songs, and we feel that we chose the best of the best. Thank you, songwriters, for your talent and commitment to keep sharing words that change people’s lives!

“Last but certainly not least, THANK YOU to our family and friends, who not only support what we do, but more importantly, you BELIEVE in what we do! Without each one of you who are sitting in our audience on a daily basis or sitting at home praying for us daily, this ministry would be nothing more than a bunch of guys playing music! We love you and thank you…YOU make this possible!!”

Pre-save/add No Better Time HERE.

