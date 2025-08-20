The Kingdom Heirs celebrate milestones with upcoming album

Arden, North Carolina — “This year is a huge milestone for the Kingdom Heirs,” says Dennis Murphy of the legendary Southern Gospel quartet in which he’s served as drummer for more than 35 years. “Not only have we been in full-time gospel music for 40 years, but we’re also celebrating 40 consecutive seasons at Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.”

To celebrate, the Sonlite Records artists are offering up Fortieth Anniversary, a collection of newly recorded favorites plucked from the vaults, including three of their most beloved numbers — “He Lifted Me, “I’ve Passed Over” and “He Locked The Gates” — seamlessly blended into a medley filled with the joy of salvation from first note to last.

The album is now available for pre-save/add ahead of its October 10 release.

“Many people may not realize that we were already in place at the park before it became Dollywood,” Murphy notes. “We started as a part-time gospel act during the early 80’s when it was Silver Dollar City, and after a couple of years singing on weekends and special events throughout the season, management offered us the full-time position in 1985. This has been an incredible way for us to share the gospel with people from all over the world. Our theater seats a thousand and we have the opportunity to sing to more people than we could ever reach traveling full time.”

Inspired by the opportunity to share their musical ministry with audiences from around the world — a blend of one-time visitors and season pass regulars — the Kingdom Heirs have built a songbook second to none. Not surprising, then, that musical variety abounds on Fortieth Anniversary, where plenty of classic quartet numbers are leavened with a country waltz (“I’ll Know I’m Home”), a simmering, soulful “Jesus Made A Believer Out Of Me,” a gentle yet intense ballad (“My Anchor Of Hope”) and more — each a powerful, upbeat testimony to the redemptive power of Christian faith.

“During our forty years we’ve been very fortunate to have some incredibly talented men come through the group,” enthuses Murphy. “We bring an entertaining, high-energy performance to the stage every time the curtain opens, presenting the gospel with incredible songs, talented vocals, and an award-winning live band. Our current line-up of guys is, without a doubt, a crowd favorite, so Fortieth Anniversary is a classic sounding Kingdom Heirs compilation with new voices, and we have reached way back in our catalogue to revive these hits from the last 25 years.

“Some of you will remember every song while others will be hearing them for the first time. As we share these songs, we are reminded that our music has become the institution which allows us to keep singing and sharing the gospel. We’re excited for everyone to live these songs again and be reminded of our rich history of amazing music and amazing writers. The hearts that have been touched and lives that have been changed will never be known this side of heaven!”

