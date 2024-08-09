The Kingdom Heirs’ “I Want To Live Like Jesus” is built on the classic quartet sound

Arden, North Carolina — Southern Gospel favorites the Kingdom Heirs are on a roll as the summer heats up. The legendary Sonlite Records quartet’s new take on the classic “Come On In” has been making its way up the charts, but as spring turns to summer, the group has been supplying fans with new singles to keep the excitement level high. After the horn-driven groove of “No Better Time” and the country-flavored meditation, “Until Prayer Changes Me,” the Dollywood favorites — they’ve been the resident Southern Gospel group there for nearly 40 years — harken back once again to the classic sound, this time with a new song that fits squarely within the framework built by the music’s pioneers.

“‘I Want To Live Like Jesus’ is a true Southern Gospel quartet tune written by Ernie Haase and the late Dianne Wilkinson,” says the quartet’s lead, Chris Bryant. “It is so much fun to sing, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone! I ran across this song that was sent to the group a few years back, and we immediately knew it was a great fit for us. No one has written more songs for the Kingdom Heirs than our dear friend Dianne. When we saw her name on this lyric, it made us all smile, and we know that she is looking down smiling as well, knowing that her music lives on.”

Sure enough, “I Want To Live Like Jesus” announces its place in the tradition from the opening notes, with a gently swinging rhythm section backing pianist Trey Ivey setting up bass singer Brad Smith’s assertive testimony:

When the Lord first saved me, He gave me a love

For everything the Bible had to say

I learned about Jesus, and all He’s overcome

And that’s when I began to pray

“Master, teach me more than I ever knew before

Show me things I’ve never even seen

I want to follow You in everything I do

A disciple is what I want to be!

that leads to a chorus — and more — sure to remind listeners of the deepest, most solid foundations of the quartet sound.

“It’s a simple message in song,” says Bryant, “that reminds us that, after all He has done for us, we should make it our goal to live for Him and share His message with the world!”

Listen to “I Want To Live Like Jesus” HERE.

