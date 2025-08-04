The Kingsmen’s ‘Go and Tell Somebody’ brings together heart, stories and worship

Arden, North Carolina — They may be in the middle of a busy touring season, but Southern Gospel legends, the Kingsmen, haven’t forgotten their wider audience. With the release of their latest Horizon Records single, “Go and Tell Somebody,” the quartet continues to take long-time fans down some familiar byways even as they reach out to new ones with renewed attention to their magnificent catalog.

“One of our desires approaching our 70th anniversary has been to bring some of the old Kingsmen hits and fan favorites up to date so we can keep singing them for many more years,” the group observes. “So many of these songs are still fresh and exciting for today’s audiences, and just enough inventive tweaking makes them new all over again.”

For “Go and Tell Somebody,” that tweaking manifests itself in a livelier tempo that reflects the urgency of the song’s plea — though those familiar with the original will be reassured to learn that its signature harmonica part, performed here by renowned multi-instrumentalist David Johnson, has accompanied the song into its new setting. The result has more energy than ever, as the group’s members take turns offering its simple, yet profound Biblical lesson:

There once was a blind man, the Lord gave him sight.

He had to tell somebody, he couldn’t keep it quiet.

For once He’s touched you, you’re never the same,

You gotta tell somebody, you gotta praise His name.

Go and tell somebody what He’s done for you.

Go and tell somebody what the Lord can do.

How He gave you vict’ry, how He’s brought you through.

Go and tell somebody what He’s done for you.

“‘Go and Tell Somebody’ has heart, energy, stories, and worship all wrapped up in one song,” notes the quartet. “We are thrilled to reintroduce this Jeff Gibson classic to the Christian music world.”

“Go and Tell Somebody” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

