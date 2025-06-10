The LeFevre Quartet Announces Highly Anticipated Album Here to Stay as They Celebrate 20 Years of Ministry

Nashville, TN – As they mark 20 years of impactful ministry, The LeFevre Quartet is proud to announce the upcoming release of their brand-new album, Here to Stay, available June 27 on Daywind Records.

The milestone project is more than just a musical release—it’s a declaration of longevity, faithfulness, and purpose. Known for their powerful harmonies and heartfelt delivery, The LeFevre Quartet continues to solidify their legacy as one of Gospel Music’s most beloved groups.

Here to Stay is a bold musical statement that blends timeless quartet harmony with fresh lyrics and spirit-filled performances. The project’s first single release, “Troubled,” features GRAMMY nominated, Dove Award-winning artist and songwriter, Joseph Habedank, who not only lends his unmistakable voice but also co-wrote the song.

“This album is a reflection of the journey God has led us on for the past two decades,” shares Mike LeFevre. “We’ve seen His faithfulness every step of the way, and Here to Stay is our way of saying we’re just getting started.”

“This project is deeply personal to all of us,” shares Jordan LeFevre. “Here to Stay is more than just an album title, it’s our testimony. Over the past 20 years, we’ve faced challenges, celebrated victories, and grown together as a group and as a family. Through it all, God has been faithful. This album is our way of honoring that faithfulness and letting our listeners know that we’re committed to this calling for the long haul.

Dusty Wells, Director of Artist and Label Relations at Daywind Records, shares: “The LeFevre Quartet has been a cornerstone in Gospel music for years. Here to Stay is not only a powerful musical project, it’s a testament to their unwavering commitment to ministry and excellence.”

Produced and arranged by Wayne Haun, Here to Stay represents both a celebration of the past and a bold step into the future for The LeFevre Quartet.

The album will be available June 27 on all digital streaming platforms through Daywind’s streaming distribution network and on CD through New Day Christian Distributors. Fans can catch The LeFevre Quartet performing selections from Here to Stay on tour this summer as they continue their 20th anniversary celebration.

CLICK HERE to pre-save the album TODAY on your streaming platform of choice at.

Find Southern Gospel Music News In Your Inbox Here