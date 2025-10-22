The LeFevre Quartet Welcomes New Tenor

GAINESVILLE, GA — The LeFevre Quartet is pleased to announce Joshua Horrell as the group’s new tenor vocalist. Horrell steps into the role following the transition of tenor Jonathan Price, who is stepping away from full-time ministry.

After more than 25 years in music ministry, Jonathan shared that his decision to step away from full-time ministry came only after much prayerful consideration. “This has not been an easy decision,” he said, “but I have peace knowing it’s the right step in this season of life.” Jonathan expressed deep gratitude to his wife, Megan, and their children for their love and support through the years, and he spoke warmly of his time with the group. “Mike and Jordan LeFevre are without a doubt true men of God, and it has been an honor to work for such men of integrity,” he shared. “From my very first weekend with the LeFevre Quartet ten years ago, I knew I wanted to be part of this ministry. Mike, Jordan, and Daniel have become like brothers, and I’ll always consider them family.”

Joining the group as the new tenor, Josh Horrell said he is humbled and excited to carry on the quartet’s legacy. “The LeFevre name represents one of the most respected and enduring legacies in gospel music,” he shared. “To now be part of that history is a dream come true.” Horrell said he looks forward to hitting the road with Mike, Jordan, and Daniel and continuing to share the timeless message of hope and salvation through song.

Group founder Mike LeFevre expressed both gratitude and anticipation during the transition. “Jonathan has been an incredible blessing to our ministry and to audiences across the country,” LeFevre said. “We are so thankful for his dedication, friendship, and faithfulness over his time with us. At the same time, we’re excited to welcome Josh and look forward to seeing how God will continue to use the LeFevre Quartet in this next chapter.”

Jordan LeFevre added, “Josh brings an amazing voice and a genuine heart for ministry. From the first moment we sang together, it just felt right. We believe God has great things ahead for this group and for the people we’ll reach through the message of our music.”

The LeFevre Quartet continues to tour, carrying on a legacy of excellence and devotion that has defined the group for generations. To see where you can find the LeFevre Quartet live, visit their full tour schedule at lefevrequartet.com.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Free Christian Streaming Here