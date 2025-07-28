The Oak Ridge Boys Announce 2025 ‘American Made Christmas Tour’

“Come On Home” music video wins at 46th Annual Telly Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For more than three decades, GRAMMY® Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees The Oak Ridge Boys have brought one of the most beloved Christmas shows in country music to audiences across the nation. This year, they’re excited to announce that their ‘American Made Christmas Tour’ will return for a limited run of holiday performances in select cities. Offering fans another chance to experience the magic of the season, this year’s musical celebration will feature breathtaking visuals, falling snow, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees, creating a picture-perfect setting for a night of festive joy. The group will deliver a heartwarming mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, along with some of their most iconic hits. Fans can also expect cherished selections from their seven bestselling Christmas albums. Don’t miss this unforgettable, family-friendly holiday tradition that promises to inspire, entertain, and create memories to last a lifetime.

“Christmas time has always been our favorite time of year,” shares Duane Allen. “Getting to see everyone during the holidays, singing our favorite Christmas songs, both traditional and new, is something I look forward to all year long. Come on out and see us if you can.”

The Oak Ridge Boys ‘American Made Christmas Tour’ Dates Include:

DEC 04 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall / Sarasota, Fla.

DEC 05 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

DEC 07 – Niswonger Performing Arts Center / Greeneville, Tenn.

DEC 11 – The Grand Theater / Wausau, Wis.

DEC 12 – Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

DEC 13 – Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

DEC 18 – Honeywell Center – Ford Theater / Wabash, Ind.

DEC 19 – Canton Palace Theatre / Canton, Ohio

DEC 20 – Midland Center For The Arts / Midland, Mich.

For a complete list of upcoming Oak Ridge Boys tour dates, visit oakridgeboys.com.

The Oak Ridge Boys are also proud to announce their recent win at the 46th Annual Telly Awards for their music video “Come On Home,” featuring William Lee Golden on lead vocals, new group member Ben James as the main character, along with Brenda Fielder and Country Music Hall of Famer Jimmy Fortune as Ben’s parents. Directed by Brandon Wood/IndieBling and premiered online by Whiskey Riff, the video was primarily filmed at the home of William Lee Golden and beautifully highlights The Oak Ridge Boys’ enduring connection to faith, family, and tradition. “Come On Home” is a heartfelt tribute to the comfort of home and the unconditional love of a mother—a reminder that no matter where life takes you, you’re always welcome back. This marks the group’s fourth Telly Award, having previously won in 2009, 2010, and 2012.

Find Christian News In Your Inbox Here

Free Christian Streaming Here