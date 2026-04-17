The Perrys Announce Cole Watson as New Vocalist

Hendersonville, TN — The Perrys are pleased to announce that Cole Watson has joined the group as their newest vocalist, stepping into an exciting new chapter for one of Southern Gospel music’s most beloved and enduring ministries.

With this addition, The Perrys’ lineup now features Libbi Perry Stuffle, Jared Stuffle, Joseph Reed, and Cole Watson. This announcement marks another milestone in the group’s remarkable legacy, as The Perrys celebrate 55 years in Southern Gospel music.

Cole Watson brings both talent and a deep appreciation for Southern Gospel history to The Perrys. A native of Gadsden, Alabama, Watson has built a strong reputation as a gifted lead vocalist, with previous experience singing with Exodus, The Troy Burns Family, Gold City, and most recently, The Kingsmen. He credits his love for gospel music to his father, Mike Watson.

Libbi Perry Stuffle shared, “We are very honored to have Cole and his wife, Brooklyn, as part of The Perrys family. We have all prayed fervently for God to send the right person, and He did. We are excited about the future and what God is going to do.”

“I am honored to stand alongside Libbi, Jared, and Joseph,” Watson stated. “I grew up listening to my dad and grandparents sing The Perrys’ songs, and now I have the privilege of singing some of those same songs as a member. Brooklyn and I are thankful for this new chapter. We know that God is in this, and we don’t take that lightly.”

Watson added, “I will forever be grateful to The Kingsmen for believing in me and encouraging me. I will always treasure the opportunity to sing on stage with Ray Dean Reese. As they celebrate their 70th year, be sure to go out and show your support.”

In December 2025, Joseph Reed joined The Perrys as a vocalist and emcee. Now, with the addition of Cole Watson, the group moves forward with renewed energy and a shared desire to encourage believers and draw others to a relationship with Jesus Christ.

The group is already working on their upcoming album with longtime producer Wayne Haun and StowTown Records.

For tour dates and more information, follow The Perrys on social media and Bandsintown.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Find Free Christian Streaming Here