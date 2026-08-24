The Rogers Family offers its take on durable favorite “When Jesus Comes in the Clouds”

It was little more than a month ago that The Rogers Family’s “A Place to Spend the Night” made its debut on the Southern Gospel airplay charts, but the Horizon Records recording artists are rolling right along at an assertive pace that follows July’s stately release, “Secret Place,” with a high energy take on the durable favorite, “When Jesus Comes in the Clouds.”

“We are enjoying putting our own spin on this great classic ‘red back’ song,” the group reveals. “It’s been sung in many, many churches across the country, and we are excited to keep it going. It has the true southern gospel sound we love so much, and we’re anxious to share it with you!”

Kicking off with jaunty fiddle from studio legend David Johnson and country-flavored electric guitar from Family member Samuel Shields, “When Jesus Comes in the Clouds” gets off to a lively start. Samuel leads the first two verses and choruses, with sisters Hannah and Rebekah echoing each line and a subtle banjo making its appearance along the way, adding another measure of old-timey feeling. Soon the energy edges even higher, as Rebekah takes over the lead for two more choruses, and by the time the track finishes, listeners will find it hard to stay in their seats and even harder not to tap their feet and sing along.

“‘When Jesus Comes in the Clouds’ takes us back to hearing it as children,” they note, “and it serves as a fresh reminder that ‘all sorrow will be past….when Jesus comes in the clouds!’”

Listen to “When Jesus Comes In The Clouds” HERE.

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