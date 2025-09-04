The Rogers Family signs with Horizon Records, announces new single

Arden, North Carolina — Horizon Records announced today that it has signed The Rogers Family of North Carolina to their roster of Southern Gospel artists. The announcement comes simultaneously with news of the group’s debut single for the label, “He’s Still God,” now available for pre-save/add ahead of its September 26 release.

“A couple years ago at my home church, Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville, NC, The Rogers Family had been invited to be a part of our annual Jubilee week,” recalls Horizon Records A&R Director Greg Bentley. “I had not heard of them before, but introduced myself since I do house sound for the church and got them set up and ready for sound checks. Not knowing what to expect, they kicked off the first song — and I’m sure that if anyone had been watching my face, they would have seen a big smile come up as the Family dove right in!”

“Since that day,” he adds, “I’ve watched them very closely and have gotten to know them much better. Not only is their God-given talent obvious, but their love for what they do and for the people they sing to is clear as well. I am beyond excited to start this journey with The Rogers Family on Horizon Records, and have already seen the Gospel music fan base embracing them. With Roger Talley at the producer’s desk and with his expertise in family harmonies, I know we are going to create something the world is going to fall in love with.”

Carrying on a tradition — and a name — that began when Ray & Helen Rogers founded The Rogers Family with their daughter Kim, the group now consists of Kim Shields on piano and her singing children: Samuel, who plays bass and guitar, Rebekah and Hannah. Their label debut, “He’s Still God,” features the group’s own creative arrangement of the song’s triumphant celebration of God’s everlasting power.

“We are thrilled,” the group says, “to begin this partnership with Crossroads, and look forward to working with Roger Talley and the rest of the team to create uplifting gospel music that will encourage the listener and magnify the Savior!”

Pre-save/add “He’s Still God” HERE.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Find Free Christian TV Streaming Here