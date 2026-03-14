The Rogers Family’s “A Place to Spend the Night” is a celebration of salvation’s victory over death

“I was talking with Lauren about The Rogers Family,” recalls producer Roger Talley of a conversation with his daughter, acclaimed singer Lauren Talley. “She told me, Rebekah needs to sing ‘A Place to Spend the Night’ — and as soon as she did, I thought, she’s right!” The result of that exchange is now available as the group’s second single for Horizon Records — and chances are, listeners will find that Lauren Talley hit the nail right on the head.

““Our new single, ‘A Place to Spend the Night,’ is an uplifting song which encourages believers that death is not the end, and the grave is only temporary,” says Rebekah Shields, who indeed takes the lead on this uplifting meditation on Christ’s promise of eternal life. “Written by songwriter extraordinaire Kyla Rowland, we hope this song will be a blessing and comfort!”

While their debut for Horizon, “He’s Still God,” uses country flavors to convey its affirmation of the Lord’s eternal presence, the new single nods to the rich array of African-American gospel sounds, beginning with the interplay of piano and B3 organ that outlines its stately 6/8 rhythm. With Rebekah’s siblings Hannah and Samuel chiming in on the song’s spirited chorus, “A Place to Spend the Night” is an impressive demonstration of the family’s versatility — and a joyful celebration of salvation’s victory over death.

Death is a dread for everyone

But it’s surely going to come

Unless the Lord sees fit to return before we die

Oh, but I’m not afraid to face the grave

For very soon it will be day

And I know I’ll just have to stay there overnight

It’s just a place to spend the night

A place to rest before my flight

Morning will come with the shout of my King

And I will rise so high above the clouds, beyond the sky

It’s not a grave, it’s just a place to spend the night

Listen to “A Place to Spend The Night” HERE.

About The Rogers Family

The Rogers Family traces its roots to Northeast Georgia, where Ray and Helen Rogers began singing in local churches alongside their daughter, Kim, who also played the piano.

Kim later met Sammy Shields at a church in North Carolina, and the two were married in 1999. They eventually made their home in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, where they raised their three children: Rebekah, Samuel, and Hannah.

After Ray’s passing in 2010, the next generation began to take a more active role in the music ministry. Today, the family continues to sing together, with the children often leading, while Kim and Helen remain active and passionate participants.

The current group — Helen, Kim, Sammy, Rebekah, Samuel, and Hannah — travels and shares their love of Southern Gospel music. With Kim still at the piano, the Rogers Family is honored to carry on the cherished tradition of faith-filled music and ministry.

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