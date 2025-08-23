The Willamsons On This Week on Gospel Music Today

The Willamsons are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of August

24. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Abundance Quartet and Jean reviews a new recording by Won

Life . An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this

week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Carolina

The Band, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a

visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Jeff

and Sheri Easter, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Tulsa, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com

