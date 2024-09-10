This Week on Gospel Music Today – Right Road Quartet

This Week on Gospel Music Today

The members of Right Road Quartet are the guests on Gospel Music Today for

the week of September 8. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is The Calvary Heirs, and Jean reviews

a new recording by ClearVision. An article from Christian Voice magazine

is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive

concert video of The Blackwood Brothers , recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for

an exclusive video of Gold City, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras

in Siloam Springs, AR.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

