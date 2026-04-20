This Week on Gospel Music Today
Rodney Griffin and Chris Allman of Greater Vision are the guests on
Gospel Music Today for the week of April 19. Ken and Jean Grady host
southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Earl and
Willie and Jean reviews a new recording by 8th Street. An article from
Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In
the News is Tyler Vestal, Sacred Harmony and the Gaither Music Group.
The show features exclusive concert video of Sounds of Jericho, recorded
by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Gainesville, GA, and a visit to the
Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Proclaimers,
recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and
The Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check
local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix
City, AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta,
TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA,
West Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The
current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,
AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music
Today website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.
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