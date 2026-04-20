This Week on Gospel Music Today

Rodney Griffin and Chris Allman of Greater Vision are the guests on

Gospel Music Today for the week of April 19. Ken and Jean Grady host

southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Earl and

Willie and Jean reviews a new recording by 8th Street. An article from

Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In

the News is Tyler Vestal, Sacred Harmony and the Gaither Music Group.

The show features exclusive concert video of Sounds of Jericho, recorded

by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Gainesville, GA, and a visit to the

Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Proclaimers,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and

The Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check

local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix

City, AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta,

TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA,

West Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.

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