This Week on Gospel Music Today – The Knight Family

The members of Sound Street are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the

week of May 26. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is The Knight Family, and Jean reviews a new

recording by The Parnells. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the

subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert

video of The Williamsons, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in

Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an

exclusive video of Soul’d Out, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras

in Memphis, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

