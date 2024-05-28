This Week on Gospel Music Today – The Knight Family

The members of Sound Street are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the
week of May 26. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert
updates. The Feature Group is The Knight Family, and Jean reviews a new
recording by The Parnells. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the
subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert
video of The Williamsons, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in
Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an
exclusive video of Soul’d Out, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras
in Memphis, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The
Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local
TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,
AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,
Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West
Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,
WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
www.gospelmusictoday.com.
