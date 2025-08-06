Thrive With Rob And Jason | Chris Farrell and Jess Kuemmerlin | Abundant TV

Faith, Health, and High-Impact Storytelling: A New Episode of Thrive with Rob and Jason

This week on Thrive with Rob and Jason on AbundantTV, we sat down with two powerhouse guests who are living bold, faith-filled lives and building Kingdom-centered movements—Chris Farrell and Jess Kuemmerlin. From reclaiming your health to turning your story into sustainable income, this episode delivered rich insight on walking in purpose, stewarding your gifts, and thriving from the inside out.

Chris Farrell: Turning Your Story Into a Kingdom-Built Business

Chris Farrell is a devoted husband, father of six, podcast host, and serial entrepreneur. With a heart for Jesus and a bold approach to business, Chris is passionate about helping other Kingdom-minded leaders transform their personal stories into income-generating platforms through the power of podcasting.

Chris is the host of The Price of Success podcast, as well as being a part of several others including The Family Captain, Run to the Hard, The Fit Dad Life, and Grow Yourself Grow Your Marriage. His brand is built around authenticity, courage, and stepping fully into your God-given voice. “Your story matters—and when you learn to share it boldly, you not only impact others, you can build a business that changes lives,” Chris shared on the show.

He’s not just teaching podcast strategy—he’s coaching people to embrace their testimony, break free from limiting beliefs, and monetize their mission. As more entrepreneurs search for meaningful ways to connect with their audience, podcasting has become a top trend for content creation and personal branding in 2025.

Explore Chris’s work and podcast resources at linktr.ee/PodcastsIhost.

Jess Kuemmerlin: Reclaiming Health for Kingdom Purpose

Jess Kuemmerlin, founder of Kingdom Health, brings a clear message backed by both Scripture and

science: your health is spiritual warfare. Based on Luke 9:2, Jess believes believers are called to “proclaim the Kingdom of God and heal”—and that includes reclaiming the physical energy, clarity, and strength needed to walk in our divine assignments.

After his own transformation, Jess launched Kingdom Health to help Christians break free from the fatigue, inflammation, and misinformation that have become so common in the modern health world. “We’ve been lied to,” Jess said, “and it’s time the Body of Christ stops settling for survival and starts thriving in total health—body, soul, and spirit.”

The Kingdom Health platform equips believers with practical resources, coaching, and faith-led strategies for reversing chronic health issues, restoring energy, and stepping fully into God’s calling. As wellness continues to trend in both Christian and mainstream spaces, Jess’s message cuts through the noise with clarity and conviction.

Discover more at kingdomhealth.life.

Key Takeaways from This Week’s Show

Faith-Fueled Podcasting: Chris Farrell is helping entrepreneurs turn personal testimonies into profitable podcasts that serve others and build lasting impact.

Health as Spiritual Warfare: Jess Kuemmerlin and Kingdom Health are empowering believers to take their health back so they can fulfill their Kingdom purpose.

Authenticity Drives Connection: Whether it’s in your story or your health journey, showing up with vulnerability and vision is the key to real transformation.

Content and Health Are Mission Fields: God is using every area of our lives—our stories, our energy, our bodies—as tools to reach others and advance His Kingdom.

Join the Movement

As buzzwords like faith-based wellness, kingdom entrepreneurship, personal branding, and authentic leadership trend across podcast platforms and social media, Chris and Jess are living proof that you can integrate faith, business, and health in powerful ways.

Whether you’re ready to launch your message into the world or you’re feeling stuck and tired, today’s episode gave us two clear paths forward: reclaim your voice, and reclaim your health.

Follow Chris Farrell’s podcast journey and check out what’s coming with Kingdom Health.

Tune in next week on Thrive with Rob and Jason for more conversations that help you live boldly, lead with faith, and thrive in every area of life.