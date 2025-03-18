TODD TILGHMAN’S ‘HOLY PLACE’ SPOTLIGHTS EXTRAORDINARY MOMENTS IN ORDINARY DAYS

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Celebrating the sacred moments and simple joys abounding in everyday life, acclaimed singer/songwriter and 2020 winner of NBC’s The Voice Todd Tilghman returns with “Holy Place.” Produced by Wayne Haun (Celine Dion, Jason Crabb) and penned by Tilghman along with Randy Maynor, Jordan Burks and Dixie Phillips, the infectious and heartwarming country track is now available from StowTown Records.

A husband and father of eight children, Tilghman looked no further than his own family to find inspiration for “Holy Place.” Embracing each moment—from the simple to the spectacular—has become an important exercise in gratitude for the powerhouse vocalist: “It was worship when I held my newborn for the very first time/when he bowed his head to bless the food on the day that he turned five/and I still tear up every time he prays/I’m in a holy place.”

“Every inch of ground, every circumstance, every moment can be holy if we seek Him in the ordinary,” Tilghman shares. “I love corporate worship in a traditional setting, but I’ve found that some of my most special moments with God are when I’m alone on a hiking trail or sitting on the porch in the early morning. I experience the abundant life Jesus came to give when I’m at home by the firepit with the kids, or up late at night having conversations with my wife. These moments inspired ‘Holy Place,’ because so much of what I consider ordinary is actually pretty miraculous.”

“God is present in what we’ve labeled ordinary, and the Scriptures remind us of that over and over again,” he adds. “When Moses was at the burning bush, God told him plainly, ‘I Am Who I Am.’ He is eternal, so that means He’s at the ballfield, the office, out there in a johnboat, or at lunch with an old friend. I hope ‘Holy Place’ helps people become more intentional in seeing Him in sunsets and hearing Him in the ocean waves.”

“Holy Place” marks Tilghman’s second single of the year, following the release of “Daylight” last month. An emotive duet with Canadian singer/songwriter Raquel Cole, “Daylight” is featured on the No Address Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Red Street Records). Starring Beverly D’Angelo, William Baldwin and GRAMMY-winner Ashanti, among others, No Address is based on a true story of hope and resilience in the face of homelessness.

