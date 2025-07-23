Tony Griffith Appointed Executive Tour Manager for America 250 Tour

GFM Productions and the America 250 Tour leadership team are proud to announce that Tony Griffith has been appointed as the Executive Tour Manager for the upcoming America 250 Tour, a nationwide celebration marking the 250th birthday of the United States of America in 2026.

A respected industry veteran, Griffith brings decades of experience as a producer, artist, and tour manager. Known for his work with national television networks, award-winning artists, and large-scale live events, Griffith’s leadership promises to bring excellence, inspiration, and seamless execution to this historic, coast-to-coast endeavor.

The America 250 Tour (www.america250tour.com) will be one of the most ambitious and unifying events in modern American history. Set to visit all 50 states in 2026, the tour will blend music, multimedia, and patriotism through:

• Live concerts featuring diverse artists and genres

• The Patriot Village, a family-friendly interactive experience

• The Wall of Honor, paying tribute to American heroes

• Special guest appearances and historical tributes

Griffith will oversee all tour operations, including artist acquisition, production logistics, and the deployment of cutting-edge staging and audiovisual technology. Under his direction, GFM Productions will be responsible for the creative and technical elements that will power over 50 major events throughout the year.

“This is more than just a concert tour,” said Griffith. “It’s a time for Americans of all backgrounds to come together, reflect on our journey, and celebrate the values that unite us. I am deeply honored to help lead this once-in-a-generation movement.”

The America 250 Tour is proudly nonpartisan and community-driven, designed to honor the legacy and future of the United States in a way that welcomes every citizen to participate.

For updates, dates, and more information, visit www.America250Tour.com

