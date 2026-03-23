Tyler Vestal Joins Lee Park Worship

Monroe, NC – Lee Park Worship is excited to announce that Tyler Vestal has joined the team as Band Director, marking an important new chapter in the ministry’s continued growth and creative vision.

A worship ministry affiliated with Lee Park Church in Monroe, North Carolina, under the leadership of Pastor Chris Justice, Lee Park Worship flows out of a multi-generational, multi-cultural church family with a deep passion for authentic, Spirit-led worship. The ministry exists to serve the local church while creating worship experiences that are both excellent and accessible across generations and cultures.

Tyler brings extensive experience in both ministry and professional music. He served as the keyboardist for Ernie Haase & Signature Sound for 11 years, touring nationally and internationally while helping shape the group’s sound. His background in excellence driven performance and heart for worship uniquely position him for this new role.

Tyler shared his excitement about stepping into the position, noting that Lee Park Worship has long been a ministry he admired from afar. He is eager to serve, grow, and help cultivate an environment where people can encounter God through worship.

Shane Dunlap, Worship Pastor and Creative Director for Lee Park, expressed strong enthusiasm for Tyler’s addition: “We’re incredibly excited to have Tyler joining our team. His heart for ministry, love for the local church, and commitment to excellence were evident from the beginning. We’re also thrilled to welcome his wife, Gerica, and their three children to the Lee Park family.”

Look for new music coming soon from Lee Park Worship.

For more information about Lee Park Worship, please follow the ministry on social media or visit the church’s official website.

Lee Park Worship

2505 Morgan Mill Rd

Monroe, NC

Website: www.leeparkworship.com

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