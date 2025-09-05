Victoria Steelman: From Small Town Roots to Chart-Topping Christian Country Artist

By SGN Scoops Staff

Victoria Steelman’s name has become synonymous with uplifting Christian Country music, heartfelt storytelling, and an unwavering dedication to ministry. Since releasing her debut album Small Town Girl in August 2023, Steelman has captured the hearts of listeners across the nation. Her journey—from growing up in Nashville with a deep love for country music to winning prestigious gospel music awards—serves as an inspiring testament to God’s perfect timing and faithfulness.

In a few short years, Steelman has gone from singing in small-town churches to topping Christian music charts and hosting innovative ministry events for women. Through her music, storytelling, and dynamic personality, she has created a brand of Christian Country that resonates with audiences of all ages.

A Debut Album Years in the Making

Steelman’s debut album, Small Town Girl, launched in August 2023 and immediately sparked momentum in her career. The project features a mix of heartfelt ballads and upbeat tracks, each carrying a strong message of faith. But for Steelman, the album’s release was more than just a career milestone—it was evidence of God’s perfect plan.

“I’ve been singing since I was a small child, always with a calling toward full-time ministry,” Steelman shares. “I often wondered if I’d missed my chance, but signing my first record deal after my youngest child left for college reminded me that God’s timing is always right.”

The launch of Small Town Girl showed her that professional music production no longer required a major record label. “I realized that with God’s faithfulness and a strong work ethic, you can accomplish far more than you ever dreamed,” she says.

Chart-Topping Hits and Industry Recognition

Steelman’s rise in Christian Country music has been nothing short of extraordinary. In 2024, she earned Female Horizon Vocalist of the Year from both the International Country Gospel Music Association (ICGMA) and Christian Voice Magazine’s Gospel Music Fan Awards. This summer, she added another major accolade to her collection: Gold Cross Female Vocalist of the Year at the ICGMA awards in July 2025.

Her singles are also making waves. “Just Receive It” soared to #1 on Christian Voice Magazine’s Top 100, while “Hold the Line” claimed the #1 spot on both the Christian Country Top 40 and Singing News Faith Country Top 40 charts. “Hold the Line” was also named Song of the Year by the ICGMA.

Steelman says the recognition motivates her to keep writing and performing music that matters. “Each award feels like a God Wink,” she explains. “It’s not about a trophy. It’s about knowing that God is using this music to change lives. These moments remind me why I’m doing this in the first place.”

Bringing Songs to Life Through Music Videos

Victoria Steelman is equally passionate about visual storytelling. Her music videos are crafted to bring her songs’ messages to life, and the effort has paid off. Her debut video for Small Town Girl won second place at the International Christian Film Festival.

“When I wrote Small Town Girl with my friend Shellem Cline, I wanted to share a piece of my testimony,” Steelman says. Directed by Shelsea Becker and Chandler Baucom of Baucom Media, the video captures her roots with intimate scenes and features appearances from family and friends, including her granddaughter Eva and niece Natalie.

Her latest single, Country Sinner, carries a similar spirit of joy and authenticity. Written with Shellem Cline in spring 2025, the upbeat anthem is about God’s grace and redemption for anyone who’s ever felt judged. “Faith should be filled with joy,” she says. “This song is all about that joy.”

The accompanying music video was filmed at Miller’s Grocery in Christiana, Tennessee—a beloved local restaurant where Steelman often performs. Surrounded by family, friends, and a few line-dancing extras, Steelman brings humor and heart to the project. “It’s been such a joy to connect with people through this song, whether it’s a silly reel on social media or a live performance in a boutique,” she says.

A Ministry for Women: Ladies Night Out

Steelman’s reach extends far beyond radio charts. Her heart for ministry inspired Ladies Night Out – Hallelujah’s and Ha Ha Ha’s, a touring event designed to uplift and encourage women. The unique gathering blends wholesome comedy, worship, and fellowship in a safe and joyful atmosphere.

“The Lord laid it on my heart to create a special night out for His daughters,” Steelman says. “I often tell the ladies, ‘Tonight, you’re on a date with Jesus.’ We’re just the wait staff, here to serve, encourage, and pour into you.”

The event features a mix of Christian Country, Contemporary Worship, and timeless hymns—offering something for every generation. It has already become one of Steelman’s most meaningful ministries, and she hopes to see it expand in the years to come. “With God, all things are possible,” she says.

Staying Grounded Amid Success

Since launching her career, Steelman has received 27 award nominations from seven organizations—a remarkable achievement in just two years. Yet she remains humble, grounded in her faith, and focused on her mission to share Christ.

“When our focus stays on leading people to Jesus, staying grounded becomes easy,” she explains. “Awards and recognition can be like church bells ringing; they grab attention, but they’re not the focus. They simply open doors for us to point people to Him.”

Nashville Roots and a Distinct Sound

As a Nashville native, Steelman’s country roots run deep. Growing up surrounded by music and steeped in faith, she naturally gravitated toward a Christian Country style that blends traditional sounds with contemporary messages of hope.

“I’ve always felt a deep calling to Christian Country,” she says. “It’s a genre that connects with people in such a real way. My goal is to create with excellence and help this genre grow so more people can encounter Christ through music.”

Looking Ahead: A Mission to Inspire

Steelman’s career shows no signs of slowing down. With Country Sinner climbing the charts, a new music video in the works, and the growing popularity of Ladies Night Out, her future looks bright. Yet she remains steadfast in her mission.

“My hope and prayer is that I will continue to encourage and empower believers and future believers to know Christ more deeply,” she says. “This ministry is His. It’s all for His glory.”

Victoria Steelman’s story is one of faith, perseverance, and obedience. From a Nashville childhood to chart-topping singles and award-winning videos, she has never wavered in her calling to use music as a ministry. Whether through heartfelt ballads, joyful worship nights, or playful music videos, she continues to inspire others to embrace the hope and love found in Jesus Christ.

