Williamson Branch Unveils Highly Anticipated Album ‘Southern Sunshine’ – Out Now!

Nashville, Tenn. – Bluegrass powerhouse Williamson Branch is back with the release of their brand-new studio album, Southern Sunshine, available now via Pinecastle Records (download, stream and/or get your copy HERE). The 12-track collection showcases the family band’s signature high-energy style, tight harmonies and uplifting message. It marks their first full-length project since their acclaimed 2021 Gospel release, Heritage & Hope, and their 2022 seasonal album, Very Merry Christmas.

Of the 12 tracks, an impressive seven songs were written by band members Kevin Williamson, Melody Williamson Keyes and Kadence Williamson Reynolds. Other contributing songwriters include Mark Brinkman, David Stewart, Edgar Loudermilk, Anthony Howell, Michelle Canning, Shelton Feazell, and more. Southern Sunshine also features guest appearances from Bluegrass favorites Carl Jackson, Kenny Smith, Alan Bibey, Kristin Scott Benson, Ron Stewart and Jeff Partin. As part of the album launch, the group is kicking their promotional efforts into high gear, recently performing on NPR Live Sessions, where their original track “Carolina Heart” was spotlighted as NPR Music’s Song of the Day on July 10.

The album rollout began with a string of successful singles. The lead “Kentucky Highway” highlighted the group’s more reflective side with heartfelt lead vocals by Melody Williamson Keyes, peaking in the Top 5 on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart. They followed with a vibrant remake of “Southern Nights,” featuring Carl Jackson on banjo—a nod to Glen Campbell’s classic—which spent four months on the Bluegrass Unlimited National Airplay Survey. Most recently, they released “Come On Sunshine,” an upbeat anthem featuring Caroline Williamson on lead vocals that captures the essence of Williamson Branch’s joyful and energetic sound.

Known for their charismatic performances and viral online presence, Williamson Branch has become a staple in the modern Bluegrass scene. The band features Melody Williamson Keyes (fiddle, vocals), Kadence Williamson Reynolds (bass, vocals), Caroline Williamson (mandolin, vocals), along with father Kevin Williamson (guitar, vocals), mother Debbie Williamson (vocals) and Mason Crone (banjo). With over a decade of touring, high charting releases and a passionate fanbase, the group continues to push creative boundaries while honoring tradition.

To celebrate the release of Southern Sunshine, the band is hosting a special three-day event, Williamson Branch Homecoming Weekend, taking place July 18-20 in Nashville. The experience includes two concerts, a private Gospel sing and meet-and-greet, and a CD and t-shirt bundle. Highlights include a must-see show at The Station Inn, and a star-studded performance alongside The Isaacs and The Martins at Tucker Theater in Murfreesboro. Tickets are just $110 and very limited.

For more information, tour dates, music, and to purchase tickets, visit www.williamsonbranch.com.

