December 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

Merry Christmas from SGNScoops Magazine. We are so happy to present you with our gift to all during the holiday season, the latest edition of SGNScoops. We have packed a lot of merriment into our pages so we hope you enjoy this issue.

Our cover is all about Christmas. One of the all-time favorite Christian vocalists, Larnelle Harris, recently talked to Jennifer Campbell about his life, music, and how we can have the Christmas spirit all year long. On the heels of that story is Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, celebrating a Jazzy Little Christmas with Jimmy Reno. Jimmy also talked to Jessica Horton about her Country Christmas.

We couldn’t let this year pass without saluting one of the most-loved families in gospel music, the McKameys. John Herndon was able to enjoy one of their last concerts and shares a conversation he had with Peg Bean. To all the McKameys, we will miss you and we appreciate your ministry and service.

So much more to read and enjoy, please don’t miss one page! Special thanks to all of our writers, creative team, editorial team, and advertising/marketing team. We wouldn’t be here without you. To all of our artists who have graced our pages in 2019, we also appreciate your ministry, service, and music that has blessed our lives.

And to all of our readers: Thank you for your support, faithfulness, and comments. We always appreciate hearing from you at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

Let’s be blessed with the knowledge that because Jesus Christ came as a baby, we can have weeks of sharing His Name with others, welcoming that Light more into our own lives, and resting in the knowledge that because of Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection, we have eternal life. Merry Christmas!

