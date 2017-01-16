Great News for The Pine Ridge Boys

Written by scoopsnews on January 16, 2017 – 6:40 pm -

Since 1963, the Pine Ridge Boys have been singing quartet gospel music. Over the years a number of talented men have sang the parts making that unmistakable Pine Ridge Boys sound. Today that legacy continues with renewed energy and focus.

After long time lead singer Duane Rizzo retired, the boys welcomed Jonathan Thompson who captivated audiences with his talents. It was a sad day when he left the group over the Christmas holidays.

Yet The Pine Ridge Boys did not miss a beat. Being part of the Pine Ridge Boys family just means to be ready and “Johnny on the spot.” A huge thank you to Duane Rizzo who stepped into the lead part once again filling in during the transition.

Auditions began during the holidays and the search went far and wide. Yet when the dust settled, right in the Pine Ridge Boys back yard was the man to sing lead.

The Pine Ridge Boys are elated to welcome Steven Craps to the quartet. The twenty-two year old South Carolina native calls Lexington, SC home and is no stranger to gospel music in the southeast.

PRB owner/ manager, Larry Stewart says, “Steven was in our back yard all the time and after the first audition, we called him back to sing some more. He will fit right in with the quartet, because he wants to sing and tell the story we do. Now he is a young’un so that might take some getting used to from us older fellas. We are really excited to have Steven with the quartet. We are introducing him at the RS Central Concert Thursday night (January 19) in Rutherfordton, NC with our friends the Carolina Quartet and the LeFevre Quartet.

Born December 13, 1994 Steven will definitely be the “young‘un” of the quartet. His parents Gregg and Lauri Craps have brought up their children (Steven, Hanah and Darci) in church. At the age of 12, Steven heard his first gospel quartet and the fell in love with the Pine Ridge Boys and the music. In 2010 he started his solo ministry, “Singin’ Steven.” During this time he has traveled the Palmetto state singing his gospel music. Today, ten years after first meeting The Pine Ridge Boys, a dream comes true to be joining the group as their lead singer.

Eight years ago Steven was diagnosed with glaucoma, losing a substantial amount of vision, especially peripheral vision. There is a song that says “defeat is one word I don’t use.” Well, the diagnosis did not stop him; he graduated high school and attended North Greenville University for two years studying music and voice. For the last six years he has traveled and sang with his solo ministry. His desire to overcome and sing truly shows “with God all things are possible!”

Steven is a typical gospel music flunky. He loves listening and attending Southern Gospel concerts when not singing himself. But family is still a priority. As time permits he enjoys doing anything with family or grandparents (Larry and Helen Smith who are also his biggest supporters), and eating. Steven’s motto is, “Don’t live to eat, but eat to live.”

If you have a minute with Steven, he is ready to share with you what God has done for him. He loves singing and telling everyone “Jesus Loves You!”

Larry Stewart shares, “2017 is already proving to be a great year. Tour dates are coming in from across the country. Already we have a charting song starting off the year. We are thankful for the response “I’ve Got A New Song” is receiving on Christian radio. We are working on new material right now with Steven and hope to have our new Classic Artists Records cd out in the near future. We are excited about what is in store for us!”

Be looking for Larry, Wayne, Ivory and Steven when the Pine Ridge Boys are in your area. You will hear some great quartet harmonies and be blessed the age-old story of Jesus Christ.

For more information, music or scheduling contact the Pine Ridge Boys, Larry Stewart, 305 Water oak Street, Inman, SC 29349. Call 864-473-8849 or email Larry@PineRidgeBoys.com .

Visit www.PineRidgeBoys.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related