How many more days until Creekside 2018?

It’s only 15 weeks. 105 days. 2,520 hours. Time is ticking by!

Have you made your plans to attend yet?

The dates are: October 28 until November 1st. Be sure to put them in your calendar now if you haven’t already.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018, presented by Rob Patz and SGN Scoops Magazine, will be held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, in beautiful Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Creekside features music showcases, evening concerts, the Dr. Jerry Goff Honors, the 2018 Diamond Awards and CT Townsend Preaching. and midnight prayer.

For more information on Creekside 2018, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention.

VIP tickets can still be obtained by calling Rob Patz at 360.933.0741 or emailing rob@sgnscoops.com









