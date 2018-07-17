July 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 17, 2018 – 12:08 pm -

It’s July and we are thrilled to present the latest issue of SGNScoops Magazine with encouraging and challenging features for your summer reading pleasure.

Join us as we experience the pain of losing a spouse as heard through the heart of Libbi Perry Stuffle. We also learn about songwriting through Mark Mathes, and keeping the beat for Jason Crabb, through Neiman Davis.

Our wonderful writers also take a look at Christian country with Chris Golden and Bluegrass gospel with Sounds Like Reign.

All of this, plus radio charts, monthly columns, the DJ Spotlight, Randall’s CD reviews, and more.

Be sure to read about our contributors in the back of issue, as these people are the heart and soul of SGNScoops Magazine. The Life of this organization is Jesus Christ. If you don’t know Him deep down inside your heart, email me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

