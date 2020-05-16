Katelyn Dyess: To The Girl That Needs Positive Friends

Don’t use foul or abusive language. Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them. (Ephesians 4:29)

I recently read an article that talked about not wanting to sit at the table with friends that would talk about you as soon as you got up. That’s so true.

I don’t want to surround myself with people that are going to talk behind my back. No one does. I want to surround myself with people who are going to cheer me on. You should want that too.

Having people around you that don’t support you is only going to bring you down. But having people around you that support you will raise you up.

We should all want people that bring positivity to our lives not negativity. I hope you find your tribe that brings positivity to your life.