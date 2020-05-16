Katelyn Dyess: To The Girl That Needs Positive Friends

Don’t use foul or abusive language. Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them. (Ephesians 4:29)
I recently read an article that talked about not wanting to sit at the table with friends that would talk about you as soon as you got up. That’s so true.
I don’t want to surround myself with people that are going to talk behind my back. No one does. I want to surround myself with people who are going to cheer me on. You should want that too.
Having people around you that don’t support you is only going to bring you down. But having people around you that support you will raise you up.
We should all want people that bring positivity to our lives not negativity. I hope you find your tribe that brings positivity to your life.
Katelyn Dyess
Thanks,
Katelyn
But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
Romans 5:8
A Message From Katelyn:
I’m a high school senior that lives in Meridian, MS. I want to show girls through my blog that they aren’t alone and that someone understands what they’re going through. I am excited about so many doors God has opened up for me. You can contact me at Katelyn-Dyess@comcast.net
I’d love to speak at your next youth event.
