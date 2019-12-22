SGN Scoops Magazine Welcomes WMER

Written by scoopsnews on December 21, 2019 – 4:12 pm -

“Not only does WMER Radio in Meridian, MS consider it a privilege to report to SGN Scoops Magazine our song charts, but we find it to be useful to listeners to see how their favorite artists and songs are doing in the charts.” Jason Dyess, Station Manager of WMER Radio 93.1FM/1390AM in Meridian, MS.

“Welcome Jason, We appreciate you and the staff at WMER. We are honored to have you report for SGN SCOOPS.”, states Rob Patz.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related