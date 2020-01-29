Southern Gospel Weekend Presents “Southern Country Grass” March 19th-21st, 2020

Written by scoopsnews on January 28, 2020 – 5:18 pm -

Oxford, AL (January 27th, 2020) – Southern Gospel Weekend is coming to the Oxford Civic Center in beautiful Oxford, Alabama on March 19-21, 2020.

We are excited to announce “Southern Country Grass”, an exciting mix of some of the best in Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass Gospel Music.

VIP Tickets are available for $25. Each VIP attendee will receive a free gift each night and a private concert from 5-5:30 before the evening concerts begin.

Call Vonda Armstrong @ 256-310-7892 to purchase your VIP ticket TODAY and make plans to be at Southern Gospel Weekend 2020.

“We are expecting this to be the best year yet”, states board member Vonda Armstrong.”

“At Southern Gospel Weekend, friends come together in one mind and one accord to uplift and encourage. There is a family atmosphere and this year the talent in all three genres is amazing, adds Rob Patz, owner of SGN SCOOPS Magazine and board member for the event.

See you soon in Oxford, Alabama!

For More Information: HERE

