May 30, 2019

More than 250 U.S. Christian leaders are calling upon fellow followers of Christ across the nation to set aside Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Spearheaded by evangelist Franklin Graham, the call to prayer encourages pastors to lead their congregations in praying for the President, Sunday schools and other groups to join together and pray, and individuals and families across the country to have a special focus on praying for the President that day.

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God,” stated Graham on his Facebook page.

“This is a critical time for America,” he continued. “We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”

Among those who have joined in Graham’s call to prayer include NRB members James Dobson, founder and president of James Dobson Family Institute; Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University; Jim Garlow, CEO of Well Versed Inc.; Jack Graham, senior pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church; Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas; David Jeremiah, founder of Turning Point Ministries; Richard Land, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary; Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship; Tony Perkins, president of Family Research Council; James Robison, founder and president of LIFE Outreach International; Tim Wildmon, president of American Family Association; and Frank Wright, CEO of D. James Kennedy Ministries.

Also joining the call are Christian music artists including Danny Gokey, Mark Hall, Michael W. Smith, and Michael Tait, among others.

Included in the call to prayer is a reference to Ephesians 6:12, which states, “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

“We know that God hears and answers prayer,” said Graham, who leads both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan’s Purse. “He can soften hearts and change minds. He is all-powerful, and He rules over the affairs of nations.”

Referencing also 1 Timothy 2:2–3, Graham added, “The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.’”

To view the list of Christian leaders calling for this special Day of Prayer, visit the BGEA web site here.

If you’ve committed to pray on June 2, go to Franklin Graham’s official Facebook page and leave a comment here.

