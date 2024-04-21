CHOSEN ROAD TOPS BILLBOARD BLUEGRASS CHART

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—It Never Gets Old, the acclaimed 2023 release from celebrated Thoroughbred Records bluegrass ensemble Chosen Road, is the top-selling album in the genre according to Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart dated April 15. The collection leads releases by such music icons as Marty Stuart, Bela Fleck and Willie Nelson, as well as breakout sensations Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, in the Top 10.

With fresh originals and updated arrangements of familiar favorites, It Never Gets Old showcases the hit single “I Want To Be Just Like You,” as well as “Awake My Soul,” “That’s What Heroes Do,” “Jesus Wear The Crown,” and current single “The Storm Still Knows His Voice,” among other selections. The project, which reached #2 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart following its release last year, was produced by Chosen Road’s Zachary Alvis, Tyler Robertson and Jonathan Buckner.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude for our fans’ incredible support for It Never Gets Old,” shares Chosen Road founding member Jonathan Buckner. “After a break from touring earlier this year, we are back on the road, and it’s been truly touching to witness the dedication of our fans, who know the lyrics to songs even before hearing them live.”

“The tracks on this album hold deep meaning for us, and it’s truly inspiring to see how these songs now resonate with listeners on a personal level as they navigate through life,” he adds. “This album is a collection of heartfelt songs that came from a place of deep emotion within us, and we are overwhelmed by its impact on others.”

Keep updated by subscribing here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

