Mark Dubbeld Family On Gospel Music Today

The members of The Mark Dubbeld Family are the guests on Gospel Music
Today for the week of August 18. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel
news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Royalheirs, and Jean
reviews new recordings by Sunshine Road and GloryWay. An article from
Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In
the News is Joseph Habedank, Doug Anderson, Sound Street and Chronicle.
The show features exclusive concert video of The Pine Ridge Boys, recorded
by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Inman, SC, and a visit to the Gospel
Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Master Peace Quartet,
recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL. A new music
video by Sound Street is also on the show this week.
