Mark Dubbeld Family On Gospel Music Today

The members of The Mark Dubbeld Family are the guests on Gospel Music

Today for the week of August 18. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel

news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Royalheirs, and Jean

reviews new recordings by Sunshine Road and GloryWay. An article from

Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In

the News is Joseph Habedank, Doug Anderson, Sound Street and Chronicle.

The show features exclusive concert video of The Pine Ridge Boys, recorded

by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Inman, SC, and a visit to the Gospel

Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Master Peace Quartet,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL. A new music

video by Sound Street is also on the show this week.

