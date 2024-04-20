From Jonathan Wilburn

Dear friends I need you all to pray for my sweet mama today. Early in the am this morning she had an episode at her home in Carthage. Horrible headache and high BP. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital where they discovered a mass on her brain. They have now transported her to Vanderbilt where she will undergo more testing. Our family knows the power of prayer. We believe God still heals!! We are asking all of our extended family to pray for Elaine Wilburn who is quite possibly the kindest soul I’ve ever known and loves you all. If my mom was able she would still be traveling these roads, telling this world about Jesus through a song and her testimony. We appreciate any and all prayers at this time for mama.

