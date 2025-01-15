Serving God in a Noisy Industry

Stephanie Kramer for SGNScoops.com

“Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise His

name; proclaim his salvation day after day.” Psalm 96:1-2

I see you there, dear musician friend. Wrestling with the quiet ache of empty calendars

and the sting of being overlooked, wondering if your voice will ever rise above the noise

of a saturated and established industry. It can be difficult to be a newcomer to any

industry. Kind of like the feeling of being the new kid in a classroom full of unfamiliar

faces who all seem to be staring at you, sizing you up and wondering if you will be a

friend or foe. And the music biz (that’s industry lingo for you newcomers) is no different.

Even the Christian music industry can be intimidating for those not in the inner circle.

The Gospel music industry in general is an accommodating place. Most people within

the genre take to heart the Christian principles they sing about and make room at the

table for the new kid. But even with a mostly hospitable and inclusive attitude within the

industry, breaking into the “business” can be daunting. And tiring. And overwhelming.

And confusing. If you’re a part time Gospel artist or a newcomer to the industry, you

probably know what I mean. Moreover, you probably feel what I’m saying. The old

saying “It’s not what you know, but who you know,” rings as true in this industry as it

does in any. And when you don’t “know” anyone in the industry, it can be a pretty lonely

place. Even if you’re talented and charismatic and a right down great person, it doesn’t

assure you a measure of success or instant fame.

It’s easy to get distracted by the background noise of the music industry, even when

you’re trying to stay razor focused on your career goals. The constant hum of deadlines,

the sharp and painful notes of rejection and the deafening roar of comparison (either by

others or ourselves) can be overwhelming and discouraging. Maybe you’ve felt it too.

The pressure to hit every note perfectly, to perform with polish, a smile and an

expensive suit (bonus points for sequins) and the need to chase recognition that always

seems fleeting or just out of reach. Maybe you’ve measured your worth in likes, streams

or ticket sales, only to feel like the world has placed you at the bottom of the charts. But

I’m here to challenge your perspective and give you a gentle reminder. Those chart

numbers, the ones you agonize over every month. The applause and accolades, while

tempting to chase and amazing to experience – are fleeting treasures. As Christians our

calling is not rooted in worldly acclaim, but in obedience to the Lord, glorying Him with

every note we sing and every melody we create. It’s not about those sequins (even

though I love a good sparkly dress as much as anyone) and spotlight but about our

Savior. Our humble Savior.

While it’s easy to fall into the comparison game, sizing your ticket sales up against

another, it’s not what matters. Your ministry isn’t measured by this world’s fallible and

fleeting standards. It’s not about the awards or scrutinizing every detail of your publicity

kit. It’s not measured in streaming numbers or fame. Your success? It’s measured in

rewards not seen by earthly eyes. It’s about you offering your voice – cracked or crystal

clear – as an act of worship and obedience to the Lord. Fame fades, but a song sung

for His glory resonates forever.

Serving God with your music doesn’t mean you shouldn’t strive for excellence. On the

contrary! Doing your best IS a way to honor Him. Thoughtful preparation, diligent

practice and curating a good social media following can all be part of stewarding your

gifts responsibly. Excellence reflects the Creator who gave you those gifts. The key,

however, is to examine the motive behind your drive for success. Are you striving for

recognition or validation from this world? Or is your heart focused on serving the Lord?

Are you putting in the work to glorify Him or has the pursuit of applause overshadowed

your purpose? Excellence is good and God-honoring, but let it flow from a heart that

seeks worship, not to compete.

If you feel overlooked or underappreciated, discouraged or tired, remember, the stage

God has called you to is always the one that matters the most. Even if your audience is

a handful of people or a single soul in need of encouragement, your music has a

purpose. You have a purpose. Don’t let the industry’s noise drown out the still small

voice that reminds you why you sing. Because in the end, it’s not about being heard by

the world; it’s about being faithful to the One who gave you the gift of song.

Maybe it’s time to sing a new song to the Lord. Not for the applause of the crowd, but

for the glory of the One who created you to worship in communion with Him. It’s easy to

get discouraged and lose sight of what is important but let this serve as a reminder to

you that you don’t have to be perfect or even be recognized to be a success. Your

success should be measured in praises offered, prayers lifted, lives touched and the

obedience you demonstrate to your King.

Stephanie Kramer is a seasoned writer and publicist with a passion for crafting compelling narratives and building impactful publicity campaigns. With years of experience promoting books, events, and brands, Stephanie has developed a knack for connecting stories with audiences through strategic messaging and creative outreach. As a writer and editor, she has contributed to a variety of publications, showcasing her talent for engaging and thought-provoking content find Stephanie on Linkedin Here

