2018 Goals….. What Are Your Resolutions?

Written by scoopsnews on December 31, 2017 – 2:15 am -

New Year’s resolutions are a big focus this time of year. With 2017 rapidly coming to a close, many people will be looking forward to the year ahead and hoping that it is the best year possible. I asked some of our writers ,staff, and friends at SGN Scoops what are they looking forward to in 2018.

Here’s what they had to say.

Erin Stephens

As 2017 begins to fade into the distance, I am embracing the unknown of what 2018 will bring. Sure, it can be scary, but when you know the One who holds the future, it doesn’t seem so daunting. From music ministry, to my photography business, and even my writing, I’m ready to give it all I have. May the next 365 days make the last 365 a tad bit jealous.

Sarah Murray

I am looking so forward to 2018! Each year is like a clean slate as well as a time to look back at all God has done! My husband and I are praying for a lot of things this year and instead of just praying for them, we are expecting them! God has perfect plans for each of his children and instead of living my life in gloom of what hasn’t happened yet and why I can’t change it, we are tackling 2018 with handing our desires to God and living in fulfillment now and great expectation for the future! I pray everyone will do the same so we can all rejoice together as Christians! To God be the glory for great things he is doing!!!

Lorraine Walker

We are on the brink of 2018 and I am looking ahead to the new year with expectation. The temptation is there of course to be wary of the negative things that might happen, but as of right now, I choose to look forward with eyes of faith, expecting God to fulfill His promises of abundant life. I am choosing to deliberately draw closer to Him, knowing that He will then draw closer to me. That in itself should make for an interesting year, don’t you think? Whatever else happens, I’m in God’s hands.

Roger Barkley Jr

So thankful for everything God brought us through in 2017 & looking forward to seeing what He has in store for us in 2018. Now that the knees are close to 100% (besides old age lol) we are starting to fill the rest of the calendar for His Service. With a new CD of “Why Wait To Praise Him” now out looking to what He has next for us to do & excited to be a willing vessel. We are looking at doing a new audio book, more outreaches of our Ministry with Measures of Hope, crossing the lines of not only denominations but also to the secular world that is hungry for the word or thirsty for a drink from the cup. We are continually furthering our education in order to use it to further his kingdom. Just so excited to see what is next.

Robert York

I am looking forward to 2018 to see what God has in store for Gospel Music. There will be a lot of events coming up in 2018 and I trust and look forward to the large attendance they will draw, the blessings they will bring and also bring lost people to know Jesus as their Savior. Hope to see many of my friends during 2018 and God Blesses them.

Selena Brantley Day

Every year I ask God for a word for the upcoming year. This year I heard God say, “Breakthrough”. I have been holding on to some big promises from God for a very long time so hearing this is exciting. Twice last year I asked God for a fleece for these promises. Was I holding on to something that may not have been God, but what man spoke over me? Both times I put the fleece out God answered me with a resounding yes. So I go into 2018 believing that I will see breakthrough even though I have no idea what the year holds I know that God’s word is true and he says that He goes before me to prepare the way. He promises that He will never leave me so I know that He holds my future and I can trust that whatever 2018 has for our family that it is God’s will to bless us and I choose to fill my mind with beauty and truth. Meditating on whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is good, whatever is virtuous and praiseworthy.

Dusty Wells

I’m choosing to believe that 2018 is going to be a NEW year of incredible opportunities and fresh beginnings for each one of us as we all make the choice to draw closer to Him and listen even more intently for His voice. He’s never failed us and He’s not going to now. He is with us my friends.

Debbie Seagraves

As I sit here and reflect on 2017 and try to look ahead to 2018 I am filled with so many emotions. 2017 was a very hard year for me in so many ways, with my husband having an unsuccessful back surgery and suffering from severe Rheumatoid Arthritis and my mom having so many health problems, it was a very trying year and I was not able to do all I had done in the past. But as 2018 approaches, I am filled with a sense of excitement as I feel I am hearing the Lord speak that 2018 begins a new season for Debbie Seagraves Ministries. New doors are being opened and some are being closed and I am sad in some ways but excited about the new things the Lord is speaking to me in my spirit. I have the opportunity to step into a ministry that I feel the Lord called me to many years ago that I had gotten away from with my traveling, speaking, and singing. I love to sing but the Lord spoke to me many years ago and told me I would take my testimony and help others with what I had been through. I did that for many years but have gotten away from it because I have been traveling and singing more. I will continue to travel and sing but I am scaling back my ministry to work with some ministries closer to home that I feel the Lord is calling me to do. I have the opportunity to work and minister in two drug rehabilitation programs for both ladies and men in my area and with us losing our own daughter to a drug overdose I feel this is something I must do. My heart is overflowing with emotion as I write this having just come from one to the rehabilitation centers tonight. I feel I am very much needed here and I will step into it with an overwhelming excitement at the hope of being able to help some young lady or young man overcome the very addiction that took my daughter from me. I will continue to sing, write songs and record, because I believe God gave me those gifts and I must continue to use them, but I will not be traveling as much as I have in the past. Please be in prayer with me for this new season the Lord has called me to. I have so many wonderful memories of my time on the road and with all the many talented artists I have had the opportunity to work with. Thank you Rob Patz for all your help and for being such an awesome friend to me. I hope to see everyone at Creekside 2018. God Bless everyone and Happy New Year. May 2018 be a great year for all of us.

Leslie McKay

For 2018, I am looking forward to enjoying time with my daughter, Mary Katherine. She turned 16 this week and I want to really cherish the time with her in 2018. Time seems to fly by and before we know it she will be moving on to college and her own life.

Dennis Mckay

2018 looks like it is going to be a busy year for McKay Project and M.A.C. Records. We hope to put out a new acoustic project for McKay Project at some point. We are looking forward to traveling with RIG Ministries in 2018 and the release of another Lonesome Road project (Volume 2). At this point we have more dates on the books than ever before and we are excited about traveling to new parts of the country. Big thanks to Cornerstone Booking Agency for their hard work on behalf of McKay Project. In addition, Leslie, Mary Katherine and I will be getting our passports soon. We are looking at the possibility of traveling to Scotland in 2018 to share our music and ministry. The studio is already busy and we expect it to continue. We have 4 M.A.C. Artists on schedule to release new projects in 2018. Of course we are always amazed to see what God has in mind because it’s always more than we could have expected. We are trusting Him for the same in 2018.

Vonda Easley

Millions around the world will be setting New Year’s resolutions, which will typically involve some form of self-improvement. Mine is simply, enjoy the little things in life. The older I get, the more I realize that they are the things that really matter. I want to be a better “Vonda” in 2018 and I certainly want to tell more people about Jesus this year than ever before. He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me! Happy New Year y’all! This is my year. I believe!

It’s time to meditate on what difference you want to make in 2018. To all of our readers of SGN Scoops, thank you for your friendship. One of our resolutions is to give more of our time and talents to you in the upcoming year.

Rob Patz,

Owner, SGN Scoops

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related