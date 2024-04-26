Greater Vision & The Mylon Hayes Family Announce The “Family & Friends Christmas” Tour

HICKORY, NC – Greater Vision and The Mylon Hayes Family have announced plans for a new Christmas Concert Tour for the 2024 Christmas Season. The Family & Friends Christmas Tour will be a wonderful start to the most wonderful time of the year, and a perfect evening out for “families and friends” of all ages.

Family & Friends Christmas invites guests to immerse themselves in the true spirit of the season as they enjoy their favorite Christmas songs and Carols. The concerts will feature material from Greater Vision’s critically acclaimed Christmas In London with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra album and the Mylon Hayes Family’s upcoming A Christmas Album release, as well as songs from both groups’ previous Christmas recordings. “We’ve been talking about doing something like this for several years, so it’s wonderful to see it finally coming together,” said Mylon Hayes .

“We are so excited about this Christmas Tour with the Mylon Hayes Family. They’re one of the most talented groups in our genre, and some of our best friends,” said Greater Vision’s Gerald Wolfe.” “With festive decorations and heartwarming special moments throughout the program, we believe this will be the perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with an event they’ve never experienced before.”

The Family & Friends Christmas Tour will be available for eight cities in 2024.

Churches and Concert Promoters can contact The Harper Agency at 615-851-4500 or harperagency.com to secure one of the limited number of dates.

Keep Up With Southern Gospel News Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

