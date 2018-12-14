“25 Days of Sharing” – Arthur Rice

“25 Days of Sharing” – Arthur RiceWritten by scoopsnews on December 14, 2018 – 4:17 am -
December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.
Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.
Question #14 goes to Arthur Rice, Kingdom Heirs
Arthur, In 10 seconds or less, can you tell our readers why they need to join the SGMA?
Tags: Arthur Rice, SGMA Hall of Fame
