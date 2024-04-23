Changes For Signature Sound

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Something Sad and Something Glad…

We have some news that most of you may have already heard about, but it bears mentioning here to the broader EHSS audience. Paul Harkey and I have been talking for some time now. And Paul has felt for a long time, the leading of the Lord to come off the road. He and I chatted and agreed that there is never a good time to do this since we are always working on new music and events. So, after 12 years of service to EHSS, Paul is coming off the road to pursue his personal interest at the end of May 2024. His last date will be our Signature Sound Fan Retreat in Sugarcreek, OH at the end of this month.

Paul and I also decided to treat this transition as a classy not sappy experience. We have nothing but love and HIGH RESPECT for Paul and his decision. HE IS OUR BROTHER, and we are #SigSoundFamForever! So, come out to our remaining shows and celebrate this servant of God and show your love and appreciation to Paul Harkey!

So with that being said, please help us welcome Christopher Taylor To The Signature Sound Family!

I have been asked many times how we find new talent. I have always responded with, “they find me.” That is the case with our new bass vocalist, Christopher Taylor. The week before Paul and I finalized this decision, Christopher came to one of our live shows and struck up an instant friendship with us all.

So, I called Christopher, and he joined us on tour for a couple of weekends and we all fell in love with him! His voice, spirit, energy, humbleness and most of all, love for the Lord and His people. We will have much more to say about Christopher later. However, you can meet him and welcome Christopher to the family on all the May tour stops (except Visalia, CA). He is traveling with us now and Paul is mentoring him. What a class act that Paul is!

Christopher’s first full concert with EHSS will be the “Memphis Quartet Show” June 15th, 2024 where we will be recording a live album. Make plans to come out and celebrate Paul Harkey and welcome Christopher Taylor!

Here we GROW again!

-Ernie

