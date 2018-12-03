“25 Days of Sharing” – Rob Patz

Written by scoopsnews on December 3, 2018 – 4:25 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Question number 3 went to publisher and owner of SGN Scoops Magazine, Rob Patz.

Rob, Recently you became the owner of WPIL FM Radio 91.7 in Heflin, Alabama. What advice would you give someone thinking of buying a radio station in 10 seconds or less?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related